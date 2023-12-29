ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin to inaugurate Kilambakkam bus terminus on December 30

December 29, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ₹394-crore bus terminus, constructed by CMDA on GST Road near Vandalur, is one the biggest bus terminuses outside the city with a capacity to operate more than 2,350 long-distance buses 

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, officially named the ‘Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminal’ | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Kilambakkam bus terminus will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at an event at the terminus at 11 a.m. 

The ₹394-crore bus terminus, constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on GST Road near Vandalur, is one the biggest bus terminuses outside the city with a capacity to operate more than 2,350 long-distance buses. 

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister T.M. Anbarasan will also participate in the inauguration ceremony. Housing and Urban Development Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh, and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra, will be among the other officials at the event.

