T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates one-stop centre for persons with disabilities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (November 25, 2024) inaugurated ‘Vizhuthugal – One Stop Centre’, set up at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur, Chennai, with the objective of providing health-related rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities.

In a separate event, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a school building at Chennai Middle School, Ezhil Nagar, Sholinganallur, which has been jointly renovated by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Sri Ramacharan Charitable Trust under ‘Namakku Naame’ initiative at a cost of ₹68 lakh.

The ‘Vizhuthugal – One Stop Centre’, established by the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, is part of a World Bank-assisted T.N. Rights Project, which aims to deliver integrated services to the individual needs of persons with disabilities. A total of 273 such centres are to be established under the project.

“This is the first time in India that rehabilitation professionals of special education, optometry, audiology and speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological counselling are coming under one single roof to meet the health-related rehabilitation service requirements for differently abled persons,” an official release said.

The centre has been empaneled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, it said. It has been refurbished at a cost of ₹3.08 crore and is in line with the Union government’s Harmonized Guidelines 2021 for building design.

During the inauguration on Monday, the CM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the one-stop centre and their families. Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, legislators S. Aravind Ramesh, A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja, K. Ganapathy, former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru, and senior officials also accompanied the CM during his visit to Sholinganallur.

