ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates one-stop centre for persons with disabilities

Published - November 25, 2024 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a separate event, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a school building at Chennai Middle School, Ezhil Nagar, Sholinganallur, which has been jointly renovated by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Sri Ramacharan Charitable Trust

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, inaugurates ‘Vizhuthugal – One Stop Centre’, a rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities, at Sholinganallur in Chennai on Monday | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (November 25, 2024) inaugurated ‘Vizhuthugal – One Stop Centre’, set up at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur, Chennai, with the objective of providing health-related rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate event, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a school building at Chennai Middle School, Ezhil Nagar, Sholinganallur, which has been jointly renovated by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Sri Ramacharan Charitable Trust under ‘Namakku Naame’ initiative at a cost of ₹68 lakh.

The ‘Vizhuthugal – One Stop Centre’, established by the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, is part of a World Bank-assisted T.N. Rights Project, which aims to deliver integrated services to the individual needs of persons with disabilities. A total of 273 such centres are to be established under the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first time in India that rehabilitation professionals of special education, optometry, audiology and speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological counselling are coming under one single roof to meet the health-related rehabilitation service requirements for differently abled persons,” an official release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The centre has been empaneled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, it said. It has been refurbished at a cost of ₹3.08 crore and is in line with the Union government’s Harmonized Guidelines 2021 for building design.

During the inauguration on Monday, the CM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the one-stop centre and their families. Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, legislators S. Aravind Ramesh, A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja, K. Ganapathy, former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru, and senior officials also accompanied the CM during his visit to Sholinganallur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US