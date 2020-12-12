Chennai

T.N. CM lays foundation for various projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stones for various projects to be constructed for the Revenue and Disaster Management, Information Technology (IT) and Arts and Culture Departments.

The Revenue Department’s buildings will come up to ₹119 crore. Buildings for the Arts and Culture Department will be constructed at a cost of ₹14.85 crore, and the projects for the IT Department will be at a cost of ₹118.16 crore.

He also flagged off eight deep-sea fishing boats via videoconferencing and presented registration certificates for seven deep-sea fishing boats.

