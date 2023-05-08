T.N. CM inaugurates private hospital in south Chennai

May 08, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated Kauvery Hospital’s unit at Kovilambakkam.

According to a press release, this is Kauvery Hospital’s second hospital in Chennai. The facility has over 250 beds, comprising 70-plus critical care beds, and around 20 of them are for newborn intensive care.

A multi-speciality hospital, it will have centres of excellence including in neuro sciences, cardiac sciences, gastro sciences, renal sciences, women and childcare, trauma care and emergency medicine. The hospital is equipped with a cath lab and operation theatres as well as imaging services.

T. M. Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Chennai South, took part in the inauguration.

S. Chandrakumar, chairman, S. Manivannan, managing director and Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, were present.