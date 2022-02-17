T.N. civic polls: Over 97,000 police personnel to be deployed for duty

February 17, 2022 23:51 IST

846 teams formed for quick response

A total of 97,882 police personnel will deployed on bandobust duty for elections to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats, to be held on Saturday.

According to a press release, Tamil Nadu police have made additional security arrangements at critical and vulnerable polling stations in the State.

As many as 17,788 officers, 71,074 policemen and policewoman of taluk and armed reserve, 9,020 personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police, 12321 home guards, 2,70 ex-servicemen and retired police personnel, will be deployed for the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.

All the officers and personnel have been advised to adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

Of the 31, 150 polling stations, the critical and vulnerable ones have been identified. The police has conducted flag marches and other confidence building measures at vulnerable areas.

Pickets have been posted at 1,343 vantage points and 846 teams have been formed for quick response to any incident.