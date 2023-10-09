T.N. Circle of Department of Posts registers 12.8% growth in its revenue

October 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu Circle, has registered a 12.8% growth in its revenue in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal year. With network being upgraded to 5G, the department expects to provide better delivery of various services to rural areas too.

J. Charukesi, Chief Postmaster General, T.N. Postal Circle, addressing a press briefing organised city on Monday on the occasion of National Postal Week being obseved, said the T.N. circle has generated a revenue of ₹1,253.62 crore in 2022-23 in both postal operations and financial services.

The communication technology upgradation and new services would help achieve the targets and reach more customers. The Department of Posts has nearly 3.01 crore live savings bank accounts in the State worth ₹83,858 crore. “We have earned a revenue of ₹695.97 crore through post office savings bank schemes. This is 101% more than the target for 2022-23,” she said.

While recurring deposits had remained popular among customers, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate has 2.89 lakh account holders.

About issues related to Aadhaar updation, she said exclusive counters with outsourced staff members would be opened in 139 post offices soon to tackle Aadhaar enrolment and updation services.

International parcel service was another postal service, which is gaining patronage among people. There are nearly 144 parcel packaging units in the State that help customers with end-to-end solutions from booking, packaging and delivery. With direct flights from Chennai to many countries, the department is able to deliver parcels quicker.

The National Postal Week, which would be on till October 13 in the State, would help reach out to customers, particularly in rural areas, on changing role of post offices as one stop solution for delivery of various services, she said.

Each day is dedicated to various services, including mails and parcels, philately and financial empowerment. Post offices would hold campaigns and customer meetings on postal services.

