T.N. Chief Minster M.K. Stalin demands strong diplomatic measures to prevent arrest of fishermen

Published - August 10, 2024 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urging him to take decisive action to secure the release and repatriation of all the apprehended Tamil fishermen and their fishing boats.

“It is imperative that stronger diplomatic measures be pursued to ensure the immediate release of our fishermen and to establish a more permanent solution to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” he said. “The safety and security of our coastal communities must be a priority,” he stressed.

Mr. Stalin’s letter follows the arrest of 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, along with their four motorised country boats, on Friday. Recalling the meeting of a delegation that included the MPs and fishermen representatives who met Mr. Jaishankar after the death of two fishermen, the Chief Minister said it was distressing that there was no significant relief or respite despite the representation.

“The ongoing detentions of our fishermen are not only causing immense hardship to the affected families but is also creating a pervasive sense of fear and uncertainty in our coastal communities. The psychological and financial toll on these families is devastating, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to continue their traditional way of life,” he said.

0 / 0
