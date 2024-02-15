GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals Given to 557 Police personnel for good performance 

February 15, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore distributes Chief Minister’s Police Constabulary medals to police personnel on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals were awarded to 557 police personnel serving in Chennai for their excellent work 

The medals are being awarded every year to police personnel who are performing exceedingly well without any punishment for more than 10 years on a seniority basis in cities and districts.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner/ Director General of Police (DGP) Sandeep Rai Rathore, inaugurated the event by giving medals to police personnel at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore and congratulated the medal recipients. DGP, DVAC Abhay Kumar Singh, ADGP Railways V.Vanitha and other officers gave the awards to police personnel. 

