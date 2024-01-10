GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. bus strike | Transport Department pulls hard to maintain “normal bus operations” on second day

A total of 14,888 buses were operated, against the 15,226 buses that would usually be operated in Chennai and the districts, a Transport Department official said

January 10, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Transport Department has said MTC services in Chennai are operating at near-normal levels. A scene in the city on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, on day one of the transport employees strike

The Transport Department has said MTC services in Chennai are operating at near-normal levels. A scene in the city on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, on day one of the transport employees strike | Photo Credit: RAGU R

With the indefinite strike by transport employee unions entering its second day on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the T.N. Transport Department continues to insist that it is maintaining regular bus services in all parts of Chennai and the State.  

A senior official of the Transport Department said the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai operated  3,177 buses against its normal 3,233 buses on Wednesday morning.

Bus strike | Madras High Court to hear a PIL plea against it on Wednesday

The usual crowds, comprising mostly office-goers however, seemed to stay away, with the occupancy mostly that of school students and women commuters. 

M. Arunkumar of Thirumullaivoyal, who works at a private office in Adyar, said the frequency of bus services from the Chennai Central station to Chintadripet had come down, resulting in hardships to commuters who wanted to catch the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) trains to Thiruvanmaiyur.  

The Transport Department official said the remaining other seven State Transport Corporations also operated with near-normal services: the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) operated 37 buses of 37, Villupuram 2,043 of 2,102; Salem 1,069 of 1,101; Coimbatore 1,977 of 2,059; Kumbakonam 2,925 of 3,001; Madurai 2,044 of 2,069 and Tirunelveli 1,606 of 1,624. 

A total of 14,888 buses were operated, against the 15,226 buses that would usually be operated in the State and city. On day one of the strike on Tuesday, January 9, the Transport Department had stated that the eight transport corporations across the State, operated 8,787 buses against the normal bus operation of 9,452 buses. 

The Department has also warned the unions that those participating in the stir would be face action as per the law. 

