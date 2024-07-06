GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. BSP leader Armstrong murder: Eight arrested; supporters stage road roko in Chennai

Mr. Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang of six on July 5; T.N. CM M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved family

Published - July 06, 2024 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of murdered BSP leader K. Armstrong staged a road roko on EVR Periyar Salai in Chennai on Saturday, July 6, 2024

Supporters of murdered BSP leader K. Armstrong staged a road roko on EVR Periyar Salai in Chennai on Saturday, July 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai city police have nabbed eight suspects in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) T.N. president K. Armstrong. The murder took place in Sembium on the night of Friday, July 5, 2024.

Mr. Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang of six men, who were disguised as food delivery executives, and who came on bikes and attacked him while he was standing near a construction site on Venugopalasamy Street, Sembium. Two of his friends who attempted to prevent the attack were also injured. The gang quickly fled the scene.

The murder triggered protests by Mr. Armstrong’s supporters and tension prevailed in parts of north Chennai. A large number of his supporters gathered on EVR Periyar Salai near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and staged a road roko that continued into Saturday (July 6) morning. A heavy posse of police force was posted. Traffic was affected on the arterial road.

A large posse of police personnel posted near the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai where supporters of murdered BSP leader K. Armstrong staged a protest

A large posse of police personnel posted near the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai where supporters of murdered BSP leader K. Armstrong staged a protest | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police have said said the eight suspects including: Selvam, Manivannan, Selvaraj, Ponnai Balu and four others have been arrested so far. Further investigations are on.

It is believed that Armstrong had threatened one of the men due to previous enmity between them, police sources added.

AIADMK, BJP, PMK condole the murder of BSP leader Armstrong

T.N. CM expressed condolences, directs police to bring the murder accused to book

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on July 6, said he had directed the police to speed up the investigation into the murder, and to bring to book, those who were involved in the crime.

In a social media message, he said Mr. Stalin was shocked by the murder. “The police have arrested those who were behind the murder last night. I express my condolences to his family members and partymen,” he said.

