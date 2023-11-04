HamberMenu
T.N. BJP functionary Ranjana Nachiyar arrested, after shouting at, beating MTC bus driver, students for footboard travel in Chennai

The BJP functionary was travelling in a car when she spotted a number of student travelling dangerously on the footboard and atop an MTC bus; she was arrested following a complaint by the bus driver

November 04, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
Ms. Nachiyar was seen shouting at the MTC bus driver and the students who were travelling dangerously on the footboard in a video clip that went viral

Ms. Nachiyar was seen shouting at the MTC bus driver and the students who were travelling dangerously on the footboard in a video clip that went viral | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mangadu police in Chennai on Saturday arrested BJP functionary S. Ranjana Nachiyar, 39, who stopped an MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus, abused its crew and beat a few school students who were dangerously travelling on the bus’s footboard. Ms. Nachiyar is the secretary of the art and culture wing of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on the night of Friday, November 3, 2023.

On the evening of Thursday, November 2, 2023, an MTC bus (Route No. 188) plying between Saidapet and Kundrathur, was packed with passengers, including school students who were in uniform. Ms. Nachiyar who was travelling in her car, spotted the boys, who were travelling, in a dangerous manner, on the footboard and atop the bus.

Near the Porur traffic signal, Ms. Nachiyar overtook the bus and stopped her car in the middle of the road. She was then seen abusing the bus driver for driving without being bothered about the safety of the students. She also scolded the conductor who was sitting at the rear of the bus. She then slapped and beat up a few school students who were flouting safety rules and travelling on the footboard. She also scolded them, besides telling them to get down from the bus.

R. Saravanan, 48, the bus driver, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her act had prevented him from discharging his duty and that she abused him in public. Based on his complaint, the Mangadu police booked a case against her under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful constraint) 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty,) and 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code and a provision of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Following this, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner Rajiv Prince Aaron accompanied by women inspectors arrested Ms. Nachiyar at her house in Balakrishna Nagar, Gerugambakkam and took her to the All Women Police Station in Poonamallee.

