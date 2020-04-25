Chennai

T.N. biodiversity board encourages documenting flora, fauna around homes

A colony of weaver ants. Documenting homestead biodiversity can be a very useful exercise, TNBB says.

The contributions received will be acknowledged and valid information will be included in the People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) after verification.

Has the flora and fauna around your house caught your attention during this ongoing lockdown?

With the aim of encouraging people to document the plants, animals, birds, reptiles and insects around them, in their residential areas, the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board (TNBB) has initiated a participatory activity.

Documenting homestead biodiversity would be a useful exercise in understanding the range, seasonality, variety and uses of various species available locally, the TNBB has said.

Residents who are interested in documenting the biodiversity around their homes can access the form on https://forms.gle/UwRSJb8MmTD67eG87

Any number of observations can be submitted by a participant. Entries for the same will be allowed till 5 p.m. on May 31. Further queries can be mailed to tnhome.biodiversity@gmail.com.

Comments
