T.N. bags Krishi Karman award for the fifth time

Tamil Nadu has yet again bagged the Krishi Karman Award for its performance in agricultural production. This time, the award has been given for oilseeds production.

In 2017-18, the State produced 10.382 lakh tonnes of oilseeds with a productivity 2,729 kg per hectare. The all-India figure of productivity for oilseeds is 1,284 per hectare and the State’s score was 113% higher than the overall tally. In 2017-18, the food grains production of the State was 107.133 lakh tonnes.

This was the fifth time that the State received the award under various categories since 2011-12, according to an official release here on Friday. The State was chosen for its performance in food grain production for 2011-12 and 2015-16; pulses for 2013-14 and coarse cereals production for 2014-15.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu and Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gagandeep Singh Bedi met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and informed him about the State netting the award.

Schemes launched

The Chief Minister launched various schemes and inaugurated new buildings for various government departments through video conference from the Secretariat here.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated a scheme to provide safety kits for over 25,000 construction workers across the State. The kits would be distributed to workers at a cost of ₹5.44 crore. Each of these kits consist of a helmet, overcoat with reflector, and gloves, and costs ₹2,177 each, an official release said.

He flagged off flood control measures in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts taken up at ₹68.60 crore. Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated new buildings and officers' quarters constructed at a cost of ₹19.35 crore.