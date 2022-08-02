Chennai

T.N. awarded for best performance in intrauterine contraceptive device usage

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian with the award from the Union Health Ministry for best performance in PPIUCD | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 02, 2022 22:44 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:44 IST

Tamil Nadu stood first in the country for having the most number of postpartum intrauterine contraceptive device (PPIUCD) insertions, a temporary contraception method for women.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said on July 27, the Union Health Ministry presented an award for best performance in PPIUCD to the State during the National Family Planning Summit 2022.

The State has been registering high performance in PPIUCD insertions for the last three years. In 2019-2020, a total of 2,53,648 women were covered, followed by 3,19,936 women in 2020-2021 and 3,61,028 women in 2021-2022.

V.P. Harisundari, Director of Family Welfare, said PPIUCDs were available in all government healthcare institutions, such as government medical college hospitals and primary health centres.

Asked about biometric attendance in government institutions, the Minister said there was a slowdown in using the biometric attendance system during the pandemic. Technicians would be involved to rectify the devices, and the system would be enforced soon, he said. Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar was present.

Response sent

Mr. Subramanian said the State government had submitted its response on the anti-NEET Bill. “The Union government had raised six key questions. We have sent the response and are awaiting a reply,” he told reporters.

