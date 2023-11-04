T.N. at top position in economic development: Minister

November 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has reached top position in economic development, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of National Employee Relations Conference and Awards held at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, he pointed out that trade bodies played a significant role and highlighted that human resources and industries were important for the nation’s economic growth.

“While governments bring out policies for economic development, the role of trade organisations is essential in ensuring that the policies are able to achieve the desired results,” he said, adding that from 1.6 billion USD a few years ago, the electronic imports in the State had increased to 5.3 billion USD.

