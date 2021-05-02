TN Assembly polls | Police officer suspended for failing to stop celebrations at Anna Arivalayam

The Teynampet inspector was placed under suspension following an order of the Election Commission of India

The Teynampet Inspector of Police was suspended by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Sunday following an order of the Election Commission of India (ECI), for failing to ensure compliance with its instructions.

The ECI had written to Chief Secretaries of all States UTs where counting of votes was on to prohibit victory celebrations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had directed that responsible Station House Officers and other officers must be suspended immediately and criminal and disciplinary action must be initiated against them if they fail to control crowds.

On Sunday around noon, DMK party cadre burst crackers to celebrate the party’s lead at the party headquarters and also on Anna Salai. They were dancing and seen not following COVID-19 norms such as wearing of masks and maintening of physical distancing.

In a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer, the Commissioner said that a team led by A. Murali, Inspector of Police, Teynampet police station, T. Nagar district rushed to Anna Arivalayam and halted the bursting of crackers and other connected celebrations. In this regard, a first information report has been registered.

The cadre have been advised not to burst crackers or to celebrate the election victory, citing the instruction and guidelines of the ECI. They also have been severely warned and advised not to throng Anna Arivalayam and other places in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Inspector of Police Mr. Murali has been placed under suspension for his lackadaisical attitude and dereliction of duty and not ensuring compliance of instructions of the Election Commission of India, the order said.