TN Assembly polls | DMK looks set to sweep Chennai

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 15:40 IST

The party was leading in all 16 constituencies as of early afternoon on Sunday

The DMK looked all set to storm the capital city of Chennai leading in all 16 constituencies, with DMK president M.K. Stalin leading the party’s charge at his constituency of Kolathur with a lead over 10,000 votes. As of 1.30 p.m. on Sunday, the DMK was leading in 15 seats in Chennai and the lone Congress candidate Haasan Maulana was leading at Velachery against the AIADMK candidate.

DMK youth wing leader and Mr. Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin was leading at Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni while the high profile contest at Thousand Lights saw the DMK’s Dr. Ezhilan registering a big lead of more than 10,000 votes over actor and BJP candidate, Khushbu Sundar. At Harbour constituency, the BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam began with a big lead before the DMK’s P. Sekar Babu pulled things back and registered a lead. At Mylapore, sitting MLA R. Nataraj looked set for a defeat against the DMK’s Dha. Velu. Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar was also trailing against the DMK’s Dha.Velu at his bastion of Royapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

The DMK was also leading at Saidapet, R K Nagar, Egmore, Pallavaram, Perambur, Villivakkam, Virugambakkam, Anna Nagar, and Thiyagaraya Nagar.

At Alandur, DMK’s T.M. Anbarasan was leading against B. Valarmathi of the AIADMK. Tamil Development Minister Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan was trailing against the DMK’s S.M. Nasar. At Tambaram, S. R. Raja of the DMK was leading. In Sriperumbudur (Reserved) constituency, Selvaperunthagai of the Congress was trailing by a small margin against the sitting MLA K. Palani.

At the end of seven rounds DMK general secretary and Katpadi candidate was trailing by 5,769 votes. While he had secured 22,058 votes, the AIADMK candidate V Ramu had got 27,827 votes. Meanwhile in Jolarpet, things turned around after Minister and AIADMK candidate K. C. Veeramani who was leading in the first few rounds lost the lead after 6 rounds. In the seventh round he was trailing behind Devaraji K. of DMK by 1,742 votes.

Meanwhile in Tiruvannamalai, DMK candidate E. V. Velu maintained the lead since morning. In the eighth round he secured 36,311 votes and was way ahead of BJP candidate S. Thanigaivelu who secured 12,188 votes. In Arni assembly constituency, falling in Tiruvannamalai district, Minister Sevoor Ramachandran was leading at the end of seven rounds. He secured 27,046 votes as against DMK candidate S. S. Anbalagan who had 23,912 votes