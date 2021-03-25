TN Assembly polls | Chennai Corporation readies mechanism to register absentee voters in 16 constituencies

CHENNAI

District Election Officer G. Prakash said the process of registering ballot votes of absentee voters would begin from Friday

The Chennai district election office conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties for the 16 constituencies, to explain the voting procedures for absentee voters. The absentee voting system has been introduced by the Election Commission of India to register votes through postal ballots for those serving in essential services, senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities.

G. Prakash, District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner, talking to newspersons at the end of the special meeting with the members of the political parties, said the aim of the meeting was to clear all the doubts in the procedure for the absentee voting mechanism and to bring in transparency by providing a schedule of voting to be carried out per day by the Returning Officers (ROs) in their constituencies.

Absentee voting, to be done through ballot voting for those who have applied through the online window, is being introduced for the first time in the State to cover all eligible voters. The process of registering ballot votes of absentee voters would begin from Friday, he added.

Mr. Prakash said the absentee voting procedure involves an elaborate system wherein voting equipment would be taken to those houses with prior appointments taken a day before in each constituency. Those who have applied for absentee voting would be allowed two chances to vote and the ROs would be able to register on an average of 15-17 voters per day, he added.

Mr. Prakash also pointed out that in view of the COVID-19 positive cases increasing in the city they have advised booth agents of various political parties to be vaccinated at the earliest.

Regarding the query about the facilities made for COVID-19 positive voters, Mr. Prakash said personal protective equipment (PPEs) kits would be provided so that no voter is left out in the voting process. He also pointed out that flying squad teams have been strengthened and seizures are being announced to the media on a daily basis.