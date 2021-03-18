Chennai

T.N. Assembly polls | CEO reviews poll-related arrangements

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and other officials reviewing arrangements on March 18 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 18 March 2021 20:38 IST
Updated: 18 March 2021 20:40 IST

The bypoll for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency is also scheduled on April 6.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior police officers, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in Tamil Nadu on April 6.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, ADGP (Law & Order) Jayanth Murali and other senior police officers participated.

The bypoll for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency is also scheduled on April 6.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Read more...