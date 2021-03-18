ChennaiCHENNAI 18 March 2021 20:38 IST
Comments
T.N. Assembly polls | CEO reviews poll-related arrangements
Updated: 18 March 2021 20:40 IST
The bypoll for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency is also scheduled on April 6.
Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior police officers, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in Tamil Nadu on April 6.
Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, ADGP (Law & Order) Jayanth Murali and other senior police officers participated.
The bypoll for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency is also scheduled on April 6.
More In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chennai
Read more...