T.N. Assembly polls | CEO reviews poll-related arrangements

18 March 2021 20:38 IST

The bypoll for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency is also scheduled on April 6.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior police officers, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in Tamil Nadu on April 6.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, ADGP (Law & Order) Jayanth Murali and other senior police officers participated.

