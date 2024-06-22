T.N. Assembly | Huge council hall proposed for Chennai as number of councilors set to increase from 200 to 300

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will construct a large council hall at an estimated cost of ₹75 crore to accommodate the proposed rise in the number of councillors from 200 to 300 in the city, after the delimitation of wards, following the merger of new villages with the city, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Minister K.N. Nehru.

Announcing various projects on the floor of the Legislative Assembly while replying to the debates relating to demands for the MAWS Department, Mr. Nehru said work on the merger of various villages with urban areas was expected to be completed shortly.

“The population in the city is estimated at 89 lakh, and is further increasing. Once delimitation is done, the number of councillors is likely to increase from 200 to 300. The delimitation of wards will resolve the civic issues caused by a rise in population in many wards. Several wards in Chennai have more than 40,000 residents,” the Minister said.

The new council hall in Ripon Buildings (the headquarters of the Chennai Corporation) will be constructed as part of the Kalaignar centenary celebrations, he said.

Other project include walkways, STEM park, pump for floodwater

The Minister also announced various projects including a health walkway along MKB Nagar Central Avenue, Meenambal Salai, Sathyamurthy Nagar Main Road, Ritherdon Road, R.A. Puram Second Main Road, Nanganallur 4th 5th and 6th Main Roads and Old Thiru Vi Ka Bridge.

The health walkway constructed by GCC on a pilot basis in Besant Nagar has attracted many residents in the area, he said.

The Chennai Corporation will also develop a STEM Park to sensitise children about science, technology, environment and mathematics. The park will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore in Chennai.

The GCC will also construct a huge sump to pump flood water at 15 locations prone to flooding at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore.

The Chennai Corporation will also renovate the Anna Nagar Tower Park to international standards under a PPP (public private partnership) mode. Sponge parks will be developed in 50 locations to improve ground water recharge.

The civic body will also modernise the abattoir at Perambur at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore, said Mr. Nehru. The Chennai Corporation will also construct LPG crematoria at seven locations at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore.

The city will also get 14 new parks and six playgrounds at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Schools of the Chennai Corporation will be restored at a cost of ₹35 crore. A total of 16 new school buildings will also be constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore in the city.

The civic body will also procure 500 battery vehicles, 2,500 bins and truck-mounted cranes for solid waste management.

New bridges will be constructed on Ennore High Road, across Kodungaiyur Canal and on Tamilar Street. Three bridges connecting East Coast Road (ECR) and Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) will also be constructed to ease traffic congestion, said Mr. Nehru.