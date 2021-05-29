T.N. appoints six more lawyers to represent it before Madras HC

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 00:18 IST

The State government on Friday appointed six more Government Counsel to represent it before the Madras High Court on a temporary basis until regular appointments could be made as per the Law Officers of High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai (Appointment) Rules of 2017.

According to a Government Order issued by the Public (Law Officers) department at the request of Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram, advocates Venkateshwaran, K.V. Sanjeev Kumar, S. Suriya, Richardson Wilson, Amirta Poonkodi Dhinakaran and Akila Rajendran would be representing the government in civil cases before the court.

The new appointments are in addition to 17 lawyers, 11 for the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and six for the Madurai Bench, already appointed as government counsel on a temporary basis.

