T.N. applies for ‘in-principle‘ approval for Chennai’s second airport at Parandur

In an important development, the State government has sent an application seeking ‘in-principle’ approval from the Centre for the city’s second airport at Parandur.

Two months back, the Centre’s Steering Committee gave its go-ahead for the Parandur site and accorded its clearance. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) applied for a security clearance from the Centre and recently, they sent the application for the ‘in-principle’ approval, sources said.

“A host of documents, including the techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR), land area, cost of the project, capacity, passenger amenities, accessibility, the approvals that we have received so far and the status of the other clearances that are yet to be received, have been submitted,” a source said.

The Steering Committee will examine the application and respond. “We hope to get the ‘in-principle’ approval within 3-4 months. After this process, we will float the tenders for the project,” another source said.

Meanwhile, TIDCO had applied for the Environmental Clearance and the Terms of Reference (ToR) had been granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change a few weeks ago. Two studies —Environment Impact Assessment and Environment Management Plan — will be taken up and submitted to the Centre in the coming months. “We estimate that it may take a little more than a year to get the Environmental Clearance and there are quite a few studies mentioned in the ToR which have to be carried out now,” an official said.

Over an area of 2,172.73 hectare, located nearly 60 km from the city, the State government will construct the second airport for Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹29,144 crore. As over 1,000 families will be affected by this project, several residents and farmers have been persistently opposing the airport ever since the State government made the announcement.