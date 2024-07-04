T.N. Animal Welfare Board suggests stricter protocols amid concerns over care of joy ride horses in Chennai

A detailed report by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) on horses used for commercial purposes in the city has suggested providing a government-allocated land to be used as stable and strengthening of approvals for buying new horses.

The report on the current condition of joy ride horses said despite multiple inspections and warnings, their condition remained dire and continued to worsen.

In response to a public interest litigation petition filed by animal rights activist S. Muralidharan, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that an expert panel would be formed to frame guidelines to regulate joy rides on horses at the beach.

The committee will likely have veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas), TNAWB members, two non-governmental organisations, and equine experts.

As per the report compiled by Shruti Vinod Raj, honorary member of TNAWB, there are about 160 horses involved in various city activities, such as beach rides, wedding processions, and chariot rides. In a horse health check-up camp, organised by the TNAWB on August 7, 2023, 129 horses were microchipped.

Regular treatment

Between October 2023 and May 2024, 10 registered horses died. In many cases, the horses are not brought in for treatment in the early stage, Ms. Raj said.

According to data from Tanuvas, a total of 54 horses were treated in the surgery ward for conditions such as lameness, wounds, or hygroma from January 2024 to May 2024. As many as 40 horses underwent treatment for strangles, anorexia, dermatitis, and colic.

“Horses are expensive animals to maintain. In general, they are very prone to colic and Tanuvas gets many such cases. So, obviously the food and nutrition they get are not sufficient. They also have to be able to roll in the ground, move and run around, and not be tied at the neck and feet,” Ms. Shruti said.

The report, which will be submitted before the Madras High Court following approval from the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, suggests that the new panel can find repeat offenders and ban them from owning horses.

The new protocol to approve purchase of new horses will require documents such as an income proof to ensure that the anime will be provided with adequate food and care, a vaccination record, a licence for owning horses, government-approved land to keep them, and a monthly log of the animal’s condition.

“If TNAWB continues to receive complaints on poor maintenance of horses or if the abuse continues for about six more months, the State must give a blanket ban on joy ride horses,” Ms. Shruti said.