T.N. accounted for 25% of the total corneas donated in India: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu alone accounted for 25% of the total number of corneas donated in the country, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking part in the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology-Government Ophthalmic Hospital (RIO-GOH), he shared data that showed a steady rise in corneal donations in the State.

During 2021-2022, a total of 5,542 corneas were donated. A total of 8,274 corneas were donated during 2022-2023 and 9,400 during 2023-2024, he said. “At the national level, of the total number of corneas collected through donations, 25% was from Tamil Nadu alone,” he added. He said that 92.85% of the donated corneas were utilised for transplantation.

In the last three years, spectacles were provided for 4,87,469 school students after screening them through Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

The Minister honoured families of persons who had donated their eyes on the occasion. Member of Legislative Assembly I. Paranthamen, Health Secretary Supriya Sahu, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E. Theranirajan, director of RIO-GOH Thangarani and Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu N. Gopalakrishnan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.