TMMK organises special prayer on Ramzan 

April 12, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the end of a month-long fasting, Muslims in Chennai offered prayers on Thursday and celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by greeting each other and helping the needy people.

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) organised a special prayer at Don Bosco School ground in Broadway in which hundreds of Muslims participated. TMMK president M.H. Jawahirullah said they celebrated Ramzan by offering prayers and helping others. He said he prayed for the welfare of the people of the country and to strengthen democracy, secularism, and federalism.

Mr. Jawahirullah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu shows the BJP’s unrest. They attempted to set a narrative with the Katchatheevu issue and failed.”

