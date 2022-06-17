TMMK cadre protest at Saidapet railway station against demolition drive in U.P.

The party workers block local train, raise slogans against U.P. govt.

Cadre of Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) staged a “rail roko” near Saidapet railway station on Friday against demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite heavy security, a few cadre managed to enter the railway track and blocked a local train. Government Railway Police removed them from there. Later, they continued the protest outside the station premises.

The protesters raised slogans against the U.P. government for lathicharge on protesters and demolition of houses of those who protested against the comments made on Prophet Muhammed by two BJP leaders recently.

The protest was led by district-level functionary of TMMK A.H. Ahamed Ali Jinnah.