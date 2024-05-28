TMC(M) to organise training session for counting agents

TMC(M) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday said that the party would conduct training sessions for counting agents this week to create awareness on the dos and don’ts on counting day.

Being a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, the TMC(M) contested three seats – Sriperumbudur, Erode and Thoothukudi – in the Lok Sabha election in the State. Mr. Vasan said that he had asked his party’s candidates to organise training sessions for counting agents based on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).

“These sessions will help our counting agents know how to keep a vigil during the counting of votes on June 4. We have also planned to conduct an exercise on the dos and don’ts inside the counting centre. The session will be conducted in coordination with our alliance partners. After the declaration of the results, a meeting will be convened to discuss the results and to conduct membership drives, ” he said.

