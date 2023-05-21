ADVERTISEMENT

TMC launches signature campaign demanding prohibition

May 21, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Maanila Congress’s youth wing launched a signature campaign on Saturday, demanding the implementation of total prohibition in the State. Addressing media after launching the campaign in Chennai, party president G.K. Vasan condemned the State government for the recent deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor.

He said that the lethargic attitude of those in power, the police and the government officials was responsible for the incident. Alleging that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the State, he said this was linked to the increased consumption of liquor.

He said his party would reach out to people in all the districts throughout this month for the signature campaign and submit the signatures to the respective district Collectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US