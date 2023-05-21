HamberMenu
TMC launches signature campaign demanding prohibition

May 21, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Maanila Congress’s youth wing launched a signature campaign on Saturday, demanding the implementation of total prohibition in the State. Addressing media after launching the campaign in Chennai, party president G.K. Vasan condemned the State government for the recent deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor.

He said that the lethargic attitude of those in power, the police and the government officials was responsible for the incident. Alleging that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the State, he said this was linked to the increased consumption of liquor.

He said his party would reach out to people in all the districts throughout this month for the signature campaign and submit the signatures to the respective district Collectors.

