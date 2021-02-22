Chennai

TMC invites applications

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has invited applications from aspirants looking to contest in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, party president G.K. Vasan said the applications should be submitted from Feburary 25 to 27.

The application fee is ₹5,000 for general constituencies and ₹2,500 for women candidates and for reserved constituencies.

