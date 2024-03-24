ADVERTISEMENT

TMC announces candidate for Thoothukudi seat

March 24, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Union Minister and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday announced that S.D.R. Vijayaseelan from his party will enter the fray from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat as a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The party had announced its candidates for Erode and Sriperumbudur seats. All the three candidates of TMC will contest on the ‘bicycle’ symbol allotted by the Election Commission.

Barring T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, all the other parties in the NDA have announced their candidates. Mr. Dhinakaran is likely to announce his party candidates on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US