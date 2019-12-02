Titles conferred on dancer, Carnatic vocalist

The ‘Nadanamamani’ title was conferred on dancer Anita Sivaraman and the ‘Isai Peroli’ title on Carnatic vocalist Ramakrishnan Murthy at the inauguration of the 45th year art festival of the Kartik Fine Arts on Sunday.

Pat for sabhas

Stating that sabhas in Chennai were doing a great deal to preserve Carnatic traditions, M.K. Narayanan, former West Bengal Governor, who was the Chief Guest, urged the public to support institutions such as Kartik Fine Arts so that they can continue to propagate the virtues of classical dance and music. “While fine arts such as music and dance are unique forms of expression and must evolve, it should not be at the expense of hallowed traditions and practices,” Mr. Narayanan said.He further spoke about the important role sabhas and artistes played in facing challenges that modernity posed to the classical arts.

The Kartik Rajagopal Endowment Award for best cultural organiser was presented to S.V.S.Mani, Secretary of the Thyagabrahma Gana Sabha.

Carnatic vocalists Aarathi and Archana were given the D.K. Pattammal award. “It is humbling to be recognised in the pursuit of my passion, which is this wonderful art,” said Mr. Murthy.Ms Sivaraman said that she was privileged to be recognised with such an honour and said that she would continue to do her part as a dancer, teacher, performer and artiste.

K.M. Narasimhan, president of the Kartik Fine Arts and Natasha Soni, Associate Vice-President, Virtuous Retail Limited, were also present.