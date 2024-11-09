ADVERTISEMENT

Titled walkway at Sri Raman Thangal Eri in Sholinganallur can do with a better look

Updated - November 09, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Cowdung and wet earth make it to the pathway

Sri Raman Thangal Eri in Sholinganallur on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

To add colour to communication, morning walkers might be described “as hoofing down a walking track”. At a walking track in interior Sholinganallur, hoofing can be used in two contexts. One, to communicate an afore-mentioned scene involving fitness walkers. And two, in a context of absolute literality, with real hooves in attendance. Hooves clatter down this titled walkway which girdles Sri Raman Thangal Eri. The cattle just do not stop with hoofing it down the track, but also leave behind evidence of this act — cowdung dropped on the walkway. There is fresh as well as old, dried cowdung to be seen, particularly as one hits the section of the walkway close to the main entrance, suggesting that the cattle take their fitness regimen quite seriously and follow it day after day. The point is: is their presence encouraging human-residents to take their fitness plans elsewhere?

Earth also makes it to the walkway, caking it. JCBs are stationed at a corner of the lake for earth work. On the western side, along the walKway, newly-planted saplings flutter in the wind with their thin stems. This is a welcome addition.

On the other side of the walkway (on the same western side), right inside the lake is greenery that is unwelcome but stays put stubbornly — water hyacinth, which clearly ought to be sent packing. Sri Thangal Eri is under Greater Chennai Corporation’s watch.

