Title conferred on Carnatic vocalist

Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academi (NUGA) on Thursday conferred the title of Naadha Sevaka on Carnatic vocalist Papanasam Ashok Ramani at an event to celebrate Maha Sivarathri in the city.

Madras High Court judge V. Sivagnanam, who conferred the title, also inaugurated the Naadhabrahmam All-Night Music Marathon on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he said Thiruvasagam and Thevaram, which were Tamil works on Lord Siva, must be preserved and passed on to the coming generations. Naadhabrahmam founder N. Subramanian said since not many people had started going out for concerts, he chose to hold live online concerts on such occasions. Mridangam vidwan Tiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam, who offered felicitations, said Mr. Ramani’s repertoire was impressive and he strove hard to teach and train his students.

After the felicitation, several artistes, including Mr. Ramani, Anuradha Krishnamoorthy, Sikkil Gurucharan and Maalavika Sunder and Suchitra Balasubramaniam (Harikatha) and Udayalur Kalyanaraman (Namasankeerthanam), performed live, said a press release.