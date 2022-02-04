Tiruvottiyur vendors seek alternative location to set up shops

Around 50 shops removed to build limited use subway

Street vendors of Tiruvottiyur, whose shops were removed for the construction of two subways, have petitioned the Greater Chennai Corporation seeking alternative locations for their businesses. Around 50 shops were removed for the construction of the subway that will eliminate the railway level-crossing.

“The proposal had been kept pending for a long time since other work, including Maattu Mandhai, were in progress. These are ordinary vendors selling fruits, vegetables and other small items. They need help to earn their livelihood,” said R. Jayaraman, former municipal chairman and CITU’s North Chennai District Secretary.

T.N. Kalaiarasan, former councillor, said that to reduce land acquisition and minimise disturbance, both subways were limited use facilities that could not be used by heavy vehicles.

Sources in the Highways Department said at Wimco Nagar level-crossing 6, no land acquisition was involved and the Southern Railway had started installing box that forms core of the subway. “We are carrying out shuttering and shoring work,” said an official source.

At Annamalai Nagar level-crossing 4, the railways has to complete land acquisition. “It will take us around a year to complete the work depending on when the railways finishes its work,” added another engineer associated with the project.