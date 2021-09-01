Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro station will open only in Oct.

Long overdue: Construction in progress at the Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro station recently.

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:50 IST

Land acquisition and viaduct design changes led to delays, say officials

Even six months after the inauguration of the phase I extension project of the Metro, one of its stations is yet to finish construction work. In the 9-km stretch, which connects Washermenpet with Wimco Nagar, the Tiruvottiyur Theradi station could not be opened and trains run through it without making a stop.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the construction is nearing completion, and they expect it to be completed in two months. “The station will be opened by the end of October. We are finishing the construction as soon as we can. The signalling software too will be ready by early October, and the station can start functioning by then,” an official said.

Sources said some of the reasons for the delay were land acquisition issues and design changes. “Initially, it was quite a challenge to get the land; then, the design had to be modified because the viaduct height had to be increased to ensure the passage of the chariot during a festival celebrated at a local temple in Tiruvottiyur,” another official said.

Advertising

Advertising

In this stretch, stations will be located at Washermenpet, Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet, New Washermenpet, Tollgate, Kaladipet, Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar.

Officials said the phase I extension had been used quite well by commuters with more than 10,000 people travelling through it on a daily basis.

Sources said if last-mile connectivity was introduced, the ridership would improve even further, and more commuters would be keen to travel in this system as the fares had been reduced as well.