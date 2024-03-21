ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvottiyur police arrest two for attacking youth

March 21, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruvottiyur police have arrested two persons and are searching for two more persons who grievously injured a 21-year-old.

Police said J. Venkatesh, was a resident of BKN Colony in Tiruvottiyur, and was having a recurrent dispute with another resident Saravanan. On Tuesday night, Venkatesh was returning home when a gang of four persons waylaid him in Kanakkar Street and started a verbal duel. Finally, four persons attacked him in which Saravanan took out a knife and injured him seriously and fled away.

Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victim who was admitted in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the Tiruvottiyur police arrested R. Sachin alias Aravind and B. Balaji. The police are searching for Saravanan and Elango.

CONNECT WITH US