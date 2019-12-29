Tiruvannamalai records over 80% turnout

All nine panchayat unions in Tiruvannamalai that went to poll on Friday as part of the first phase of local body elections recorded over 80% turnout according to the District Election Office.

Better turnout

The overall tally was recorded at 82.02%. This was significantly better than the turnout during the general elections in April.

Vembakkam panchayat union saw the highest turnout at 87.14%, whereas the lowest was recorded in Thandarampattu and Tiruvannamalai with 81%.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the 18 counting centres with nine centres, holding ballot boxes, already under lock and key.

Specific instructions

District Election Officer K.S. Kandasamy issued specific instructions regarding allowing people inside the counting halls, which would be manned by an official not below the rank of a Block Development Officer. He is to be assisted by election officers of the rank of Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer.

The police have been put on high alert till the announcement of results on Thursday.