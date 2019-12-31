Chennai

Tiruvallur sees 74.78% voting in second phase

People queueing at a booth in Ellapuram panchayat in Tiruvallur district on Monday.

People queueing at a booth in Ellapuram panchayat in Tiruvallur district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Voters stress the need to have CCTV cameras at all booths

The second phase of rural body elections in Tiruvallur district registered a voting percentage of 74.78%.

Voters started trickling into the 1,174 booths in the district from 7 a.m. However, polling did not start in two wards in the Nallur panchayat, as voters’ lists got mixed up. “The voters’ list of ward 8 (Kammavarpalayam) and ward 9 (Akarambedu) got mixed up. Due to this, voters could not cast their votes,” said a police officer. Around 9.30 a.m., the Thasildar and other officials offered to ferry the villagers to their respective booths and voting resumed.

Meanwhile, voters at the Vengal Government High School were angry over the slow voting process.

In Azhinjivakkam panchayat in Cholavaram block, Sub-Inspector D. Rajamanickam, from the Kancheepuram Taluk police station, who was posted on duty, deputed a panchayat staff to direct voters not to park their vehicles near the polling booth.

Some voters stressed the need to have CCTV cameras in all booths to curb malpractices.

