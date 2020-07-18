Tiruvallur police to use street plays to create COVID-19 awareness

The police have decided on a novel initiative to create awareness about COVID-19 in Gummidipoondi. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), along with his team of volunteers, will be staging street plays here from Monday onwards.

“Till now we have used pamphlets, announcements in autorickshaws, public address systems and other means for awareness about the pandemic and safety measures that residents should take. Art can simplify the message, and get people to understand better. Hence we decided to use the medium of street plays,” said D. Ramesh, DSP, Gummidipoondi.

Mr. Ramesh has a team of volunteers from different walks of life including professors and members of NGOs who have been helping him distributing food and dry rations to people during the pandemic.

“One of the volunteers, D. Sherin, founder of Velicham Kalvi Iyakkam, wrote the script. There are eight characters in the 10-minute play that highlights the dangers of the novel coronavirus. A policeman will also be part of the cast,” he said.

Ms. Sherin said that youngsters, all students, from Sozhiambakkam village in Gummidipoondi village will play the main characters. “We will be holding the play at five spots in Gummidipoondi -- Ganapathy theatre, Rettamedu, Kavarapettai, Madharpakkam and Sunnambukulam,” she said.

There are also plans to stage the play in the factories in the locality. “A large number of people work in these industrial units. However, we have to get permission to do this,” said a police officer.