Tiruvallur motorist dies while attempting to avoid hitting a stray dog

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVALLUR:
October 30, 2022 13:08 IST

A 36-year-old motorist was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog in Tiruvallur on Saturday night. The Vengal police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A police officer of Vengal station said S. Dhandapani, a resident of Velliyur village, was returning home from Thamaraipakkam in his two wheeler after finishing some personal work.

The motorist who was proceeding on the Thamaraipakkam main road lost control of the vehicle when a stray dog ran through the road near Chathiram junction.

The motorist, while trying to avoid hitting the dog, fell down and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the primary health centre located nearby. However, he died while being taken to Tiruvallur government hospital for further treatment.

