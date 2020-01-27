Tiruvallur gram sabha passes resolution against public exam for class V and VIII

From opposition to class V and VIII board exams, desilting waterbodies and making villages open defecation free, different resolutions were passed during the gram sabha meetings held in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

This is the first gram sabha meeting after representatives were elected in the recently held elections to the rural local bodies.

In Sirupuzhal Pettai village panchayat, a resolution was taken against board exams for class V and VIII students.

“It will be a burden on children. Hence we passed a resolution against it. Besides, we focussed on improving bus services and the need for adequate staff in the primary health centres,” said M. Ravikumar, union councillor.

In Pettykuppam village panchayat, a resolution was taken against the Amma Drinking Water plant. “Amma water supplied across the State is drawn from Pettykuppam. Groundwater, which was earlier available at 40 feet, has gone down to 240 feet. Due to this agriculture has been affected,” said P. Loganathan, a ward member.

At Light House Kuppam, president M. Gajendran led the villagers in passing a resolution seeking construction of gryones at the estuary to the Pulicat lake to keep it open throughout the year. “The lake needs urgent attention since it is getting silted up due to lack of enough tidal action,” he said.

Nutrition will be an important area of focus at Pandeswaram village panchayat in Villivakkam Union that has 900 school-going children. Panchayat president Rekha Ramu said the village had resolved to ensure health and nutrition of the population.

“We are planning to set up an organic community garden on poromboke land using the 100-day workforce. Initially, the produce would be supplied to the noon meal scheme centres and anganwadis. We are also working on providing breakfast to schoolchildren with support from NGOs,” said Ms. Ramu.