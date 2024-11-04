GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruvallur district coastal zone authority includes three locals as members

Updated - November 04, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Three members from coastal communities have been appointed as members to the Tiruvallur District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA). 

As per a recent order issued by Tiruvallur District Collector T. Prabhushankar, D. Mahendran, State president of the Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Association; S. Meerasa from the Mangrove Foundation of India; and M. Kumar, president of the Obasamudhram Sea Fishermen Co-operative Society, will now be part of the 14-member DCZMA.

According to the CRZ notification 2011, State governments and union territories are required to form district-level committees, which must include at least three members from traditional coastal communities. Earlier this year, the Chennai DCZMA appointed three representatives from coastal communities as members.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mahendran said that including community members in the DCZMA would provide a platform for them to voice concerns. He stated that the ecosystems of land-based and sea-based people were different, and representation in the DCZMA would help bridge the gap in understanding. “When plans that could harm the coast and our livelihoods arise, we can ensure they do not negatively impact us,” he added.

Mr. Meerasa, known for his work in mangrove conservation along the Ennore-Pulicat area, said he intends to use this recognition to connect traditional knowledge and experiences in mangrove conservation with community involvement.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:58 pm IST

