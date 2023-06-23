Tiruvallur district administration sets out to achieve zero waste in some pockets

June 23, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

In its efforts to achieve zero waste and better solid waste management, the Tiruvallur district administration is implementing various projects, including recycling of plastic waste in some pockets on a pilot basis.

District Collector Alby John Varghese recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. to establish a zero emission plastic pyrolysis plant at Vallur panchayat, Minjur.

Officials said the ₹3.5-crore plant would be set up in the densely populated area and industrial belt. With a capacity to process 1,000 kg a day, the plant would use a technique where thermal degradation of plastic waste at high temperatures would treat non-recyclable plastic waste and yield fuel. Its output efficiency is estimated to be 50%.

The plant, which is under construction, will be ready in six months. Fuel produced by it will be sold to industries in Minjur belt, the officials said.

Biogas plants

The Tiruvallur Collectorate plans to set up biogas plants and use the trommel system to divert waste that otherwise reaches landfills. It would be used to segregate and shred plastic waste obtained from areas such as Minjur and Ponneri.

There are plans to construct roads by adding shredded plastic waste along with bitumen as part of the ₹120-crore project. “We have 10 plastic shredding units across the district. The material obtained from these units will be used to enhance the strength of the roads,” said an official.

The district administration has been operating a biogas plant to convert waste into electricity and manure in Varadharajapuram, Poonamallee. Electricity generated from the plant is used to illuminate 146 streetlights in the panchayat.

At Ayapakkam, colour-coded bins have been provided to encourage source segregation. Moreover, the e-carts have been fitted with GPS and tracked from a control room to ensure that the vehicles covered all households, the officials added.