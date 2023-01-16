Tiruvallur district administration clears legacy waste in areas abutting GCC

January 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to resolve long pending issue of dumping of garbage along service roads, the Tiruvallur district administration has cleared legacy waste in areas like Vanagaram and Adalayampattu abutting Greater Chennai Corporation.

The district administration also plans to monitor the stretches along Chennai Bypass Road connecting Tambaram and Maduravoyal by installing CCTV cameras and chain link fencing. The stretches would be monitored from the Tiruvallur Collectorate’s control room.

Residents of Maduravoyal, Nolambur and Vanagaram have been complaining of service lanes being turned into a makeshift garbage dump. Motorists face a tough time as these illegally dumped garbage were often set on fire. The long pending demand of the residents to clear the accumulated waste was addressed by the Tiruvallur district administration with a special drive around Pongal festival.

Alby John Varghese, Tiruvallur Collector, said nearly 3,000 tonnes of legacy waste was cleared from the various stretches falling under Adayalampattu and Vanagaram panchayat from January 11. The cleared waste was transported to Kodungaiyur dump yard. The drive was carried out around Pongal days as more waste was expected to be generated in these peri urban panchayats.

A total of 45 vehicles and 15 earthmovers were engaged to remove the heaps of waste dumped illegally by lorries in Vanagaram and Adayalampattu. A special team has also been formed for enforcement against garbage dumping and to initiate severe action and levy fine, he said.

The district administration is also in the process of clearing waste from other panchayats near the city, including Ayapakkam, Seneerkuppam and Kattupakkam, to prevent public health issues.

Owners of vacant sites along the National Highways have been asked to construct compound wall around their lands. These areas would also be monitored by the police and coordinated efforts are being taken with Greater Chennai Corporation to clear garbage along roads falling in its jurisdiction.