March 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tiruvallur Collectorate has launched a helpline (1800 599 7626) to enable migrant workers to register their complaints. The Tiruvallur district has nearly 2.5 lakh migrant labourers settled with their families for work, and special teams have been formed to inspect the worksites that employ migrants. The district administration has also created a control room to facilitate welfare of migrant workers. They may also contact 9444317862, a press release said.