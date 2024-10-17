Tiruvallur Collectorate deploys drones to distribute relief materials to flood-hit residents in Kumaran Colony of Red Hills

The Tiruvallur Collectorate is taking steps to provide rations and other provisions to the residents of Kumaran Colony in Red Hills, which has been marooned in floodwater for the past two days. While the Collectorate is taking steps to evacuate the stagnating water from the Kumaran Colony, officials of Chennai Corporation and State Highways department are involved in providing a temporary canal to relieve water stagnating in the adjacent locality of Vadaperumbakkam.

A senior official of the Tiruvallur Collectorate admitted that water stagnation in Kumaran Colony continued, but explained that the locality with around 30 houses, had been constructed on the flood plain meant for discharging excess water from the Puzhal lake to Red Hills. He said once the heavy rains started, the district administration announced the need for evacuation of the residents. Heeding the call for evacuation, 20 families moved out, whereas 10 families refused to move out of their homes, he added.

The district administration, based on the directions of the Commissionerate for Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, deployed drones belonging to the Tamilnadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation for delivering relief materials to the residents stuck in their homes.

The residents of Vadaperumbakkam complained that the locality was flooded because of the absence of proper stormwater drain facility on the Madhavaram-Red Hills High Road.

Social activist Puzhal M. Narayanan, who was former president of the Vadaperumbakkam town panchayat, said since the formation of the Madhavaram-Red Hills highway more than 20 years ago, phenomenal commercial and residential developments had happened. However, the absence of a proper drain facility on the highway road resulted in rain water stagnating on the road as well as flooding the localities in Vadaperumbakkam. He wanted the State highways department, which is at present planning to increase the height of the road, to construct a macro drain on both sides of the road to prevent flooding of several residential areas.