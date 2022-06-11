Tiruvallur Collector lodges complaint about an imposter

Messages were sent on WhatsApp with the Collector’s image as profile picture

Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the district police about an imposter sending WhatsApp messages to officials and residents of the district using his image as profile picture.

The Collector came to know about the fraud when the imposter messaged one of his staff recently. Posing as the Collector, the stranger claimed that he was in an urgent meeting and needed an Amazon coupon instantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the government employee told him that he did not know anything about Amazon coupons, the fraudster sent him a link with instructions on how to buy the coupon. Suspecting foul play, the staff informed their higher-ups who brought it to the notice of the Collector.

Further investigation is on.