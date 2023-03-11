Tiruvallur collector interacts with 16 girls rescued from child marriages

March 11, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese interacted with 16 girls rescued from child marriage in the last three years during ‘Coffee with Collector’ session on Thursday.

‘Coffee with Collector’ sessions, which were started last year, were designed for informal conversations with school children from classes nine to twelve, giving an insight about the district collectorate, chat about their aspirations and receive their feedback.

This was organised as part of the awareness campaign against child marriages. Dr. Varghese advised the girl students to spread awareness against child marriages among youngsters and encouraged them to pursue higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of them are pursuing studies in schools and colleges. One of them is getting trained in tailoring and the district administration has assured to support her micro enterprise,” said Mr. Varghese.

The district administration had stopped 136 child marriages in the past three years and has been supporting education and vocational training of girls. Of them, nearly 98 girls are pursuing their education.

The girls had shared their experience and goals, and how some of them contacted the district administration to stop their child marriages during the session.

Awareness meetings

A few girls pursuing college education were also being financially supported by the District Child Protection Unit. “It was a very heartening experience to discuss about their aspirations and experience in the session,” said Mr. Varghese.

Awareness meetings were also held with panchayat leaders on prevention of child marriages. The session was organised along with Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and District Child Protection Unit.