Tiruvallur Aavin worker killed after her hair gets stuck in milk factory machine

Published - August 21, 2024 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

A 30-year-old woman working in the Aavin milk factory of Kakkalur near Tiruvallur was killed after her hair got caught in the packing machine on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). The Tiruvallur Taluk police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tiruvallur police district said K. Uma Maheshwari, a resident of TNHB quarters located on Kakkalur bypass, was working as a helping staff engaged in stacking the milk packets in the plastic tubs.

On Tuesday evening, she was engaged in her work when her hair got caught in the conveyor belt of the milk vending motor. In the incident, Uma Maheshwari’s head got pulled into the motor and was severed. She was killed on the spot.

Hearing the cries of the other workers, the machine was stopped, and the victim was taken to the Tiruvallur District Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. 

On getting information about the accident, Deputy Superintendent of police Kandan and Taluk Inspector Vetrichelvan inspected the accident spot. 

